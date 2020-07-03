Detective denies 'screamingly obvious lines of inquiry' weren't followed up in Adrian Donohoe murder probe, court hears

A SENIOR detective has rejected a claim that the Adrian Donohoe murder investigation was approached with tunnel vision and that lines of inquiry weren't followed up on, the trial heard.

Pat Marry, who was the senior investigating officer prior to his retirement in 2018, also told the jury that he was investigating a capital murder which took precedence over issues relating to fuel laundering.

The witness was being cross-examined in relation to inquiries carried out into the movements of a suspected fuel launderer who was in phone contact with Aaron Brady, who denies capital murder.

The jury previously heard that the accused, in his formal alibi, said he was moving laundered diesel cubes in a yard in south Armagh at the time of the murder.

Aaron Brady denies killing Det-Gda Adrian Donohoe

Aaron Brady denies killing Det-Gda Adrian Donohoe

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

Mr Brady (29), of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies the robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Mr Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins put it to the retired detective inspector that there were a number of pieces of information relating to the movements of an alleged fuel launderer on the day of the robbery.

This included phone traffic which showed he was in contact with Aaron Brady and another suspect in the robbery, the court heard.

The jury were told that there was also information received that this individual traveled to Dublin with another man that day before returning across the Border with a trailer.

Mr Marry said that the information about the trailer was not "factual" and that "maybe they were in Blanchardstown collecting something else connected to something else."

Asked if this was ever followed up on, the retired investigator said it was and that gardai spoke to him at a PSNI station a month after the murder.

"He was asked to account for his movements on the 25th (of January), he was asked in plain language and he declined to engage with the gardai in respect of that," Mr Marry said.

The former detective added that the man gave an account up until a certain time "when it came to the nitty gritty" and then left the station having attended to give a statement on a voluntary basis.

Mr O'Higgins also told the court that another person arrested as part of the investigation told gardai that the alleged diesel launderer was renting a yard on Concession Road in 2013.

Asked if the individual was ever questioned about his connection to this suspected diesel laundering site, Pat Marry said he could not have been asked about this because this information was only brought to the fore in 2018 by the arrested person in a garda interview.

He added the alleged diesel launderer made it "quite clear" that he would not be presenting himself to gardai again to be interviewed.

Counsel put it to Mr Marry that there were "screamingly obvious lines of inquiry which ought to have been followed up in this case" that weren't.

The retired officer said he disagreed with this and also rejected an assertion from Mr O'Higgins that the investigation was approached with tunnel vision.

Mr O'Higgins put it to the witness that anybody with an understanding of the investigation would reach the same conclusion.

"I totally disagree with that," Pat Marry said, describing it as an "unfair comment" put to him.

"I was investigating a capital murder, I wasn't investigating a Revenue offence or diesel laundering," he added.

Mr Marry added he did not believe diesel laundering was taking place at the yard on Concession Road that night and that he had "good reason to believe that."

The trial continues before the jury of six men and seven women on Monday.

Online Editors