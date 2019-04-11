FORMER INLA man Dessie ‘The Border Fox’ O’Hare has been jailed for seven years for his part in the assault of one man and false imprisonment of another during the eviction of a family from their Dublin home.

Dessie O'Hare jailed for seven years for assault and false imprisonment

He had the sentence handed down at the Special Criminal Court today.

O’Hare (62) of Slate Rock Road, Newtownhamilton, County Armagh had pleaded guilty to assaulting John Roche, causing him harm, at The Towers, Garter Lane, Saggart, County Dublin on June 9, 2015.

He also pleaded guilty to falsely imprisoning Martin Byrne at Rathcoole and Saggart on the same date.

He was given a 10 year sentence for false imprisonment, with three years suspended, and another concurrent three year sentence for the assault charge.

Previously, the court had heard O’Hare told gardai he was employed by businessman Jim Mansfield Junior to evict the family.

Mr Byrne worked for the late Jim Mansfield Snr who owned the Citywest Hotel and other businesses.

He also lived in a house at The Towers on the complex, which became the subject of a dispute involving Jim Mansfield Jr, the court heard.

Detective Superintendent Colm O'Malley said that Mr Mansfield Jr went with Mr Byrne to a meeting with two former INLA members - O'Hare and convicted murderer Declan 'Whacker' Duffy - and that when Mr Mansfield left the room, five more men came in and blocked Mr Byrne.

Mr Byrne was forced into a car, assaulted and brought to his home. He pleaded with O'Hare to be given a few days to leave The Towers voluntarily, but O'Hare refused and told him he was to “get out right now.”

The court was shown CCTV footage of Mr Byrne's wife Lisa and her son being escorted by the gang of men from their home. Ms Byrne had been ordered upstairs to get dressed while a man stood watching.

The footage also showed the gang of seven men assaulting another man, John Roche, who had earlier refused to let them on to the premises. He was punched, kicked and stamped on while on the ground and O'Hare could be seen kicking him four times.

Online Editors