A MAN accused of assault, false imprisonment and threatening to kill has had his bail varied by the Special Criminal Court so he can go to Lourdes with his wife next month.

Dessie O'Hare has bail varied so he can visit Lourdes with his wife

Dessie O'Hare (61) of Slate Rock Road, Newtownhamilton, County Armagh, is charged with assaulting John Roche, causing him harm, and committing violent disorder, threatening to use unlawful violence, at The Towers, Garter Lane, Saggart, County Dublin.

He is also facing three charges of false imprisonment: of Martin Byrne at Rathcoole and Saggart and Lisa Byrne and Brandon Byrne at The Towers, Garter Lane, Saggart. Mr O'Hare is also charged with threatening to kill Martin Byrne or cause him serious harm and the alleged offences all date from June 9th, 2015. Mr O'Hare has previously been given a trial date of April 29 next year and was granted bail. He was before the court looking for a variation of that bail today.

His barrister, Mark Lynam BL, applied for a relaxation of his bail conditions from July 6th to 12th next to allow him to attend Lourdes with his wife. Mr Lynam said the prosecution, who was present, had seen a letter from the parish priest organising the trip.

Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, presiding, with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Gerard Haughton agreed to vary his bail on the condition that his travel documents be supplied to the court. With the exception of his trip to Lourdes, he must sign on at a Garda station twice a week and obey a curfew from midnight to 5am.

Online Editors