Desmond firm faced with €1.4m bill after court upholds tax ruling over mansion

Walford, on Dublin’s Shrewsbury Road, was purchased by Sean Dunne for his then-wife, Gayle Killilea, in 2005.

A COMPANY linked to financier Dermot Desmond, Celtic Trustees Ltd (CTL), faces having to pick up the tab for a €1.4m tax bill associated with an Edwardian-era mansion it bought five years ago.

The High Court today ruled that the previous owners of Walford, on Dublin’s Shrewsbury Road, were liable for the massive stamp-duty bill.

However, Independent.ie has learned that under the terms of an agreement between CTL and previous owners Yesreb Holdings, CTL will ultimately have to pay the bill.

The property, which has been levelled and rebuilt in recent years, was once Ireland’s most expensive home and its complex ownership history featured prominently in the protracted bankruptcy of property developer Sean Dunne.

Mr Dunne bought it in 2005 in trust for his then wife Gayle Killilea for €57.9m.

The former couple never lived there and in 2013, while it was still held in that trust, Matsack Nominees, it was sold for €14m to Yesreb, a Cypriot company owned by Mr Dunne's son John.

Both Ms Killilea and John Dunne have testified Yesreb was an offshore "shelf" entity she caused to be formed and that the sale was orchestrated so she could "avail" of a tax loss. Ms Killilea loaned the purchase money to Yesreb on condition it be repaid upon a subsequent sale of the property.

It was later bought by CTL for €14.25m in 2016. The company is an Isle of Man trust set up for the benefit of Mr Desmond's children.

Yesreb made a self-assessed stamp duty return of €270,000 when it bought the property in 2013 on the basis it was entitled to certain tax reliefs.

However, the Revenue Commissioners and subsequently the Tax Appeals Commission found €1.4m was due.

As part of the 2016 sale agreement, Yesreb agreed to appeal these findings and act on the instructions of CTL in order to eliminate or minimise the stamp duty bill.

At the request of Yesreb the appeals commissioner stated a case to the High Court to determine if she was correct in law.

The matter was heard last November by Mr Justice Tony O’Connor.

In his ruling, the judge found Yesreb was liable for €1.4m in stamp duty from the 2013 sale.

The judge was asked to decide if the commissioner was correct in deciding conditions required under Section 46 of the Stamp Duty Consolidation Act 1999 were not met by Yesreb, which meant it could not avail of the tax relief it sought.

The commissioner also asked the judge to decide if she was correct that Yesreb was "the accountable person" under stamp duty law in the 2013 sale and whether Yesreb was, as “sub-purchaser”, liable for duty on the first 2005 sale.

Mr Justice O'Connor said Mr Dunne contracted in 2005 to purchase Walford and did not take a conveyance.

He ceased to have any interest in the property for Ms Killilea as of October 9, 2006, the date of the agreement nominating Matsack trustee.

Mr Dunne entered into a deed of conveyance in March 2013 with Yesreb, purporting to be a trustee for Ms Killilea.

He was described in that document as the original trustee, while Matsack was described as the present trustee and holder of the property on behalf of Ms Killilea.

Those details led the court to find the appeals commissioner was not in error in finding that Mr Dunne did not hold an interest in the house in March 2013, whether for Ms Killilea or otherwise.

The intervening act of Mr Dunne in ceasing to be a trustee as of October 9, 2006, meant the purchaser in 2005 cannot be the same person who agreed to convey the property to Yesreb, the judge said.

Mr Justice O’Connor also agreed with the appeals commissioner that the relevant provisions of the 1999 stamp duty law did not render Sean Dunne the "accountable person" for the tax on the €57.9m purchase.

He was satisfied the legislation was sufficiently clear to impose the liability on Yesreb as transferee under the 2005 and 2013 contracts for sale.

The judge’s findings could have wider implications as they contradict a key conclusion reached by a US jury, which in 2019 ordered Ms Killilea to pay €18m to a bankruptcy trustee for the benefit of her ex-husband's creditors, including €14m from the sale of Walford.

Ms Killilea has since been involved in settlement negotiations with the trustee.