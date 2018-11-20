-
Desmond Duffy found not guilty of the murder of his partner Desmond Sullivan
Independent.ie
Desmond Duffy has been found not guilty of the murder of Desmond Sullivan at the home they shared in Somerville Park, Rathmines, Dublin 6 on May 23, 2016.
Online Editors