Denis O'Brien is "not out to destroy" anyone in bringing a defamation case over articles in the 'Sunday Business Post', a High Court jury has been told.

Denis O'Brien is "not out to destroy" anyone in bringing a defamation case over articles in the 'Sunday Business Post', a High Court jury has been told.

Denis O'Brien 'not out to destroy' anyone, jury in defamation case told

Paul O'Higgins SC said Mr O'Brien has sued the newspaper because he was included among 22 people in articles on March 15, 2015, which meant the 22 were most to blame for destroying the Irish banking system in 2008.

Mr O'Brien claims the articles wrongly meant he was among a "gang" of 22 borrowers who "wrecked the country", they defamed him and injured his reputation.

Post Publications Ltd, publisher of the 'Sunday Business Post', denies the words mean what he alleges, denies defamation and malicious publication, and has pleaded "fair and reasonable publication on a matter of public interest".

In his closing address for Mr O'Brien, Mr O'Higgins said a lot had been said about this case being "vicious" and there was an attempt on behalf of the newspaper to "turn it on its head" by making it the "victims".

Mr O'Brien was not out to personalise the case or destroy anyone.

For the standards of a broadsheet newspaper, the "get-up" of the articles was "sensationalistic, heavily coloured and deigned to wow you from the very front page".

The front-page article was headlined "22 men and €26 billion" and meant Mr O'Brien was one of 22 borrowers most to blame for the destruction of the Irish banking system, he said. That was the meaning conveyed and "that is defamatory".

Mr O'Brien was a "fish out of water" among the 22 as he was not a "developer king", not under huge financial pressure, not "massively overstretched" and had brought €600m back into the country.

In his speech to the jury earlier, Michael McDowell SC, for the 'Sunday Business Post', said the case "deserves to be thrown out on its backside".

He urged the jury not to "fall for this phony effort" to persuade them Mr O'Brien was defamed in the articles. There was no defamation and Mr O'Brien had come to court "spoiling for a fight", he said.

Mr O'Brien's case was "disgraceful", "wholly unfounded, manufactured, false, irresponsible and malicious", he said.

He said Mr O'Brien had come to court to get damages because he "wants to exercise power" over the newspaper and "punish people whom he claims were malicious towards him".

Mr O'Brien had been "vicious" in some of his evidence towards journalist Tom Lyons and former 'Sunday Business Post' editor Ian Kehoe, he said.

The case continues.

Irish Independent