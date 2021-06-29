Delivery driver who reversed lorry wrong way on a one-way street killing deaf woman is spared jail 

Maeve Murphy who was killed in a collision involving a truck on Smith Street, Cork, in 2020.

A 49-year-old delivery driver has received an 18 month suspended sentence and a six year driving ban after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a deaf woman who was killed when he reversed his lorry the wrong way down a one way street.

Fortune Chigumira was making his last delivery of the day when tragedy struck on February 10, 2020, at Smith Street in Cork city centre.

Maeve Murphy ( 51), from Cathedral Road in Cork city, had just stepped off a footpath when she was hit by the Renault rigid truck which Chigumira was driving.

Ms Murphy, who was deaf, did not have the advantage of being able to hear the truck reversing behind her.

Chigumira of An Caireal, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court having pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of Ms Murphy.

Detective Garda Richard O’Sullivan told the court that Chigumira was doing deliveries at 3.40pm on the date of the offence. He was reversing up Smith Street towards Oliver Plunkett Street at a speed less than 8kmh - a distance of 77 meters when the incident happened.

Ms Murphy was walking towards Oliver Plunkett Street when she left the footpath and was struck by the truck. The incident, which lasted seconds, was caught on CCTV.

Ms Murphy died shortly after she was taken to Cork University Hospital.

Det Gda O’Sullivan said "It was an unfortunate set of circumstances."

Chigumura rang for an ambulance and remained with Ms Murphy until she was taken to hospital.

In a victim impact statement Ms Murphy’s sister Finola O’Farrell said: “Maeve was the central figure who joined all our family together. She was the youngest and she never married and had children of her own.

“She loved her life and nothing was more important to her than her family, friends and colleagues and everyone adored her. The way she touched so many was a comfort to all of us at her removal and funeral with crowds queuing to pay her respect.

“Her death was an incredible shock to everyone and has had a devastating impact on our wider family.

“She left work that day full of life, to walk the same way she always did up town and then perhaps to the gym and home not knowing what lay ahead of her. The manner on which she died has been of considerable heartache to everyone."

Ms Murphy was a popular and friendly figure who worked in the Mall newsagents. She was an active member of the Cork Deaf Club.

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said his client, who is originally from Zimbabwe, was deeply remorseful for his actions. He said Chigumira had resided in Ireland for two decades and was a hard worker who had never been before the courts.

He added that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the incident and his client had co-operated fully with gardaí.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin described Chigumira’s driving on the day as “reckless and dangerous”.

He sentenced him to 18 months in prison which he suspended fully.

He noted the impact of the passing of Ms Murphy on her family and the remorse felt by Chigumira.

He also disqualified Chigumira from driving for six years which he said for someone engaged in driving as an occupation would be a considerable penalty.