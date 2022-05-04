Delivery driver ‘saw red’ and ‘hit out’ at gardaí when they attempted an arrest

Rafaelo Do Prado, of Jones Road, Drumcondra, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, obstruction and failing to follow garda directions on February 23. File photo

A food delivery driver tried to “overpower” gardai when he “saw red” as they arrested him during a street disturbance.

Rafaelo Bruno Do Prado (31), who the court heard, “lost it momentarily”, accepted he may have “a short fuse”. Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €600 for public order offences.

Do Prado, of Jones Road, Drumcondra, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, obstruction and failing to follow garda directions on February 23.

Dublin District Court heard he was acting in an aggressive way at Dorset Street, shouted profanities and pointed a finger in a garda’s face.

Disturbance

When told to leave, he began recording the gardaí on his phone, shoving it into their faces. Gardaí left but when they called back, they found Do Prado banging on and kicking doors. He tried to evade arrest, hitting out and attempting to overpower officers.

He grabbed a female garda by the collar when she tried to restrain him and held onto railings as it took several gardaí to arrest him. He had no previous convictions.

There was no suggestion Do Prado, from Brazil, had been intoxicated.

Defence solicitor Andrew Broderick said the accused was remorseful.