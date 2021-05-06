Delivery cyclist accused of murdering schoolboy is remanded in custody

A DELIVERY cyclist accused of murdering a schoolboy in Dublin in January has been further remanded in custody.

The teen suffered fatal injuries and was rushed to the Mater Hospital but was later pronounced dead. The secondary schoolboy cannot be identified due a recent judgment preventing the news media from identifying any deceased child victim.

George Gonzaga Bento, who is from Brazil but has lived and worked in Dublin for several years, was charged on Jan. 30 and remanded in custody. The accused, who had lived in East Wall, faced his sixth hearing when he appeared via video-link before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court today.

He was remanded in continuing custody to appear again on May 20 next.

A bail application in a murder case can only be heard by the High Court.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed by the prosecution.

Child crime victims cannot be identified in media reports. A Court of Appeal ruling last year held that the anonymity provisions of the Children Act also applied to child victims in fatal offences.

An amendment to allow murdered children to be named once again comes into effect tomorrow.