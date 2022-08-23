Defence tells jury Ryan Giggs is not on trial ‘for being an impulsive womaniser’

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs was a “scorned” woman who was “furious” about his inability to remain faithful to her, said the ex-Manchester United footballer’s barrister.

In his closing speech to the jury of seven women and five men, Chris Daw QC said: “Infidelity is what this case is about”.

Giggs (48) denies headbutting Kate Greville (38), at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020 and also deliberately elbowing her 26-year-old sister, Emma.

He has also pleaded not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour towards Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

Mr Daw asked the jury at Manchester Crown Court to consider if the prosecution had “cherry-picked” evidence.

The court heard that 19,671 messages between the couple during their six-year on-off relationship had been recovered as part of the investigation into the allegations.

Mr Daw said: “Ryan Giggs is not on trial for being human or having human failures and succumbing sometimes to using extreme language, very rarely. His emotions got away with him on a very small number of occasions.

“From those thousands of messages the prosecution has managed to point to a tiny number of examples of loss of control in language. Not one single reference to him having been violent to her.”

He said there were “dozens and dozens” of messages accusing Giggs of cheating and her not trusting him.

Mr Daw told jurors the defendant was not on trial for “being flirtatious, an impulsive womaniser, an adulterer, a liar or a cheat”.

Earlier, jurors were told the truth had caught up with Giggs and “it’s time to pay the price”.

In his closing speech, prosecutor Peter Wright QC reiterated there were “two very different Ryan Giggs”.

He said: “The one who is exposed for public consumption and the Ryan Giggs who exists on occasion behind closed doors.”

Mr Wright invited the jury to conclude the defendant is “not a thing of unalloyed beauty but when the mask slips” is the person capable of the charges he faces.

He added: “This case is about abuse of power of a man over another human being.

“It is about a man who thinks, or thought he could do whatever he liked in respect of his treatment of Kate Greville and that he could get away with it because the sad history of this relationship revealed that his excesses were endured by her, excused and kept private.

“But all that changed on the night of November 1 when the basis upon which he operated disintegrated before his very eyes and the public persona of Ryan Giggs was exposed to public scrutiny.

“[That was] When the woman he had controlled or coerced in their lengthy, fractious and volatile relationship had the courage to stand up to him.”

The trial continues.