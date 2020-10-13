Defence in ‘Mr Moonlight’ case was prejudiced by ‘side issues’ and ‘sniffing underwear’ remarks, appeal hears

The jury in the ‘Mr Moonlight’ trial was sent down a rabbit hole of side issues such as “who was going to be smelling somebody else’s knickers”, the Court of Appeal has heard.

On the first day of Patrick Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan, his lawyers argued irrelevant and prejudicial material went before the trial jury.

This included evidence from his former lover Mary Lowry, in which she alleged Quirke stole knickers from her clothesline.

Married farmer Quirke (51), of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, was jailed for life last year after a trial in which the prosecution alleged he carried out the murder so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry, who was in a relationship with Mr Ryan at the time.

Mr Ryan disappeared on June 3, 2011after spending the night at Ms Lowry’s home at Fawnagown, Co Tipperary and his body lay undiscovered in a run-off tank on her farm for two years.

Bernard Condon SC, for Quirke, said Ms Lowry was an important witness for the prosecution who had made 29 statements to gardaí, accounting for 115 pages in the book of evidence.

Counsel said he identified portions of 40 of these pages which he believed should not be put before the jury for a variety of reasons.

Some of the passages were irrelevant, some lacked an evidential basis, and some were more prejudicial than probative, Mr Condon claimed.

While the trial judge ruled out some of the matters identified, she left in others, despite objections from the defence.

Mr Condon said the trial judge should have cut down these areas of risk.

“The court should tailor and restrict the material entitled to be called by the prosecution to that which was strictly and absolutely necessary to establish motive and no more,” he said.

“Where there is any doubt as to the admissibility of evidence prejudicing the character and standing of the accused, it ought to be resolved in favour of exclusion, thus protecting the fair trial rights of the accused.”

Mr Condon said part of his reason for seeking to limit the material put to the jury was so the case would not “degenerate into a family law dispute”.

“In other words, adult relationships break down and they are often accompanied by feelings of bitterness and indeed by feelings of being absolutely right on one side and the opposing person being absolutely wrong,” he said.

Mr Condon said care needed to be exercised so that a line wasn’t crossed where the relationship breakdown became the focus of the jury.

He said the prosecution had wanted to establish motive and argued they didn’t need to rely on anything more than the ‘Dear Patricia’ letter, a letter Quirke wrote to a newspaper agony aunt about the breakdown of his relationship with Ms Lowry.

Counsel said it was within the prosecution’s gift to limit the chance of prejudice occurring.

“Instead of which a very large amount of sub issues and side issues and sniffing underwear on clothes lines and who was going to be smelling somebody else’s knickers were admitted, over my objections,” he said.

Mr Condon said that, in the end, the case went on much longer than had been expected.

This was due to “an explosion of multiple issues that didn’t initially have a lot of relevance”.

“Almost all of those occasions led to severe prejudice being visited upon Mr Quirke,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Condon said evidence was introduced that was not properly proved.

He also said gardaí made prejudicial comments during interviews with Quirke that should not have been heard by the jury.

This included a comment by an interviewing garda that Quirke had “cash on demand and sex on demand” from Ms Lowry.

He said “tittle tattle” about “who looked crooked at who” at a birthday party and a confirmation party became part of the case.

Counsel said the case against his client was a circumstantial one. He likened it to a Jenga puzzle, saying that if any one of the building blocks should not have been there, then there was a serious question over the jury’s verdict.

Lorcan Staines SC, also for Quirke, argued the scene where Mr Ryan’s body was found, a run-off tank on Ms Lowry’s farm, was “compromised”.

He said the lid on the tank was lifted in a hasty manner by people “with no specific expertise”.

“Unknowable is the extent of the compromise that was caused,” said Mr Staines.

He also said the pathologist who examined Mr Ryan’s body, former deputy state pathologist Dr Khalid Jaber, did not give evidence.

“A compromised scene, a compromised pathology investigation and the non-cooperation of your state pathologist are very significant matters,” he said.

Mr Staines also said, through no fault of the prosecution, there were significant issues over the late disclosure of evidence.

“The prosecution was seeking to deal with a disclosure process that was totally out of control,” he said.

“Technical witnesses were coming to court with undisclosed material, undisclosed photographs. And they were being provided on a daily basis to the defence,” said Mr Staines.

“It even got to a point late into the trial where [prosecution counsel Michael] Bowman was specifically asked by the defence to state on the record that he was satisfied full disclosure had been made and he was unable to do so.”

The appeal continues on Wednesday.

