Defence Forces member in ‘vicious assault’ on neighbour over dog

Man punched several times in head and throat after saying dog should be on leash

Gerard Norton of Glenfield Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin pleaded guilty to assault and having an uncontrolled dog Expand

Andrew Phelan

A Defence Forces member carried out a “vicious” attack on a neighbour who asked him to put his dog on a leash, punching the man in the head and throat.

Gerard Norton (38) attacked the man who was out walking his dog near his Dublin home at the time.

