Defence asks for CCTV of ‘violence erupting’ before teenager Alanna Quinn Idris suffered serious eye and facial injuries

A defence lawyer has sought CCTV footage showing the moment that “violence erupted” before teenager Alanna Quinn Idris suffered serious eye and facial injuries.

A solicitor for one of two men charged following the street attack asked for the key video clip to be handed over early by prosecutors so it can be analysed by an expert.

Judge Paula Murphy further adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for the directions of the DPP and said the CCTV issue could be raised again on the next date.

Two 18-year-olds are charged following alleged assaults on Ms Quinn Idris and a friend in Ballyfermot last December.

Darragh Lyons is accused of assaulting Ms Quinn Idris, who was 17 when she suffered a ruptured eyeball, broken cheekbone and a shattered tooth in the incident.

Now aged 18, she has lost sight in her left eye and undergone reconstructive surgery.

Jack Cummins is not charged with assaulting Ms Quinn Idris but allegedly assaulted and injured a boy she was with. The assaults are alleged to have happened at Ballyfermot Road on December 30, 2021.

Mr Lyons, of Weir View, Glenaulin, Chapelizod, and Mr Cummins from Rossmore Road, Ballyfermot, were both remanded on continuing bail.

Today, Mr Cummins’ solicitor Lorraine Stephens applied for advance disclosure of a piece of CCTV footage which captured the incident on the Ballyfermot Road, where the injuries to both parties were alleged to have occurred.

She said she had seen the clip twice and it was not of high quality and she would have to send it to an expert in the UK.

Ms Stephens told the court the CCTV appeared to show a number of young males “posturing”, some of them with implements and that “a girl comes into the shot,” leaves it, comes back in and “throws a full force punch” at one of the young males before “violence erupts”.

In the ordinary course, a book of evidence was served and the defence would get the CCTV two weeks in advance of the arraignment date.

This would not give her enough time to send it to the UK, she said.

Garda Sergeant Zita Woods said the case was being put back for directions and would be adjourned again for a book of evidence.

Judge Murphy said enquiries could be made and the issue could be dealt with on the next date.

She adjourned both cases for six weeks.

Previously, the judge lifted a curfew order that had been part of both accuseds’ bail conditions..

The remaining terms state they are not to contact the alleged victims or any witnesses.

Mr Lyons was unemployed while Mr Cummins was working full time at a tyre company, the court heard previously. Both were granted free legal aid.

Ms Stephens had told the court her client Mr Cummins “specifically asked me to indicate to the court that he didn’t cause the injuries to the young woman involved”.

The alleged attack happened near the civic offices in Ballyfermot Road at around 9.30pm.

Ms Quinn Idris was treated at St James’s Hospital and the Dublin Eye & Ear Hospital and had to undergo surgery to repair her eye socket and cheekbone.

The other alleged victim was also treated in hospital and discharged.