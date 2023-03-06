| 5.3°C Dublin

Decorator who injured his leg while spray painting the ceiling of a Starbucks café awarded more than €95,000

Starbucks logo (Stock image) Expand

Tim Healy

A painter and decorator who injured his leg while spray painting the ceiling of a Starbucks café has been awarded more than €95,000 by the High Court.

Neville Curley's Midlands Painters and Decorators business was sub-contracted by Summerhill Construction Company Ltd to carry out painting work at the Starbucks in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

