Declan Ganley in legal challenge to Covid restrictions on religious services

Millionaire businessman Declan Ganley is taking a constitutional challenge to pandemic restrictions on religious services.

Although places of worship remain open for private prayer, mass and other types of religious services can currently only be held online.

An exception has been made for funerals, which 25 people can attend.

The 52-year-old Co Galway-based communications technology entrepreneur initiated judicial review proceedings against the Health Minister and the State on Thursday and the matter could be mentioned in court as early as today.

The Rivada Networks chief executive is being represented by international law firm Gately Tweed.

A staunch Catholic, Mr Ganley has been a political active in the past, most notably running for election to the European Parliament and campaigning against the Lisbon Treaty.

He has also campaigned against abortion and opposed the removal of the eighth amendment.

It is understood his case will centre on religious freedom rights contained in the Constitution.

It is also understood the case will be made that there has been no evidence that the holding of Catholic masses posed a health risk when they were allowed earlier in the pandemic, subject to restrictions on numbers.

Catholic archbishops met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to discuss the issue last month, but the meeting failed to prompt a relaxation of the restrictions.

