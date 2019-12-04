Decision due today on whether to charge or release Isil bride Lisa Smith

A decision has to be made before 10.25am today to charge or release the Isil bride.

Ms Smith would be the first person to be prosecuted under the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 in relation of engaging in suspected terrorist activities overseas.

Specifically, Ms Smith is being questioned in relation to membership of a terrorist organisation, namely Isil and all its different names.

She is also being questioned about providing material assistance to Isil.

Extension

Yesterday morning, gardaí were given more time to question Ms Smith on suspicion of terrorist offences.

Judge Patricia McNamara granted a 24-hour extension to her period of detention, following an application by detectives at Dublin District Court.

The former member of the Defence Forces has been questioned by gardaí at Kevin Street garda station since she was deported to Ireland from Turkey on Sunday.

The Co Louth woman (38) travelled to Syria in 2015 to join Isil.

She was brought to the Criminal Courts of Justice for a special sitting of the district court, where the application for another 24 hours' detention was made before Judge McNamara.

Ms Smith was represented in court by solicitor Peter Corrigan.

Detectives are interviewing Ms Smith under caution about her activities, movements, communications and contacts online and in person in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Ireland since she converted to Islam several years ago.

It will be for the DPP to decide whether she is charged or released.

Ms Smith was arrested on Sunday by Special Branch officers as she stepped off a flight from Turkey with her two-year-old daughter.

She was taken directly from Dublin Airport to the station after being arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

As well as the criminal investigation, gardaí are also carrying out a security assessment on Ms Smith, as they have done in the cases of five other people who have returned from conflict zones, so that they can be satisfied she does not pose a security threat.

Irish Independent