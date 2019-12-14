Debt-hit Wallace can look forward to €105,000 salary and €56,000 expenses from his MEP role

Mr Wallace (64) backtracked on a threat made to AIB Bank officials that he would burn down his beloved house rather than hand it to them over an unpaid debt of €955,000.

Details of Mr Wallace's "emotive" outburst emerged at a repossession hearing in Dublin Circuit Civil Court on Thursday.

Mr Wallace could also be facing a frosty reception from the electorate in his home county of Wexford after it emerged he said to officials that he didn't want to live there.

This is not the first time Mr Wallace has been involved in a court battle. He was adjudicated a bankrupt at the High Court on December 19, 2016, on foot of a €2m debt judgment.

However, Mr Wallace was able to continue with his political career due to a change in the law in 2014 which meant TDs would not automatically lose their seats if declared bankrupt.

Known for his long flowing locks, feather earring and impassioned speeches in the Dáil, Mr Wallace has never been far from the headlines.

In 2014, he was arrested at Shannon Airport after scaling a perimeter fence while attempting to inspect a US military aircraft. He was later fined €2,000 after being found guilty of breaching airport regulations.

Prior to that, in 2011 he was fined €7,000 for failing to pay pension contributions for his construction workers in 2008.

He admitted in 2012 he had knowingly made false declarations and had underpaid VAT of €1.4m in respect of his M&J Wallace Limited company.

Thursday's hearing was no less blistering for the builder-turned-politician.

An affidavit filed by AIB official Sean O'Carroll stated that Mr Wallace told him the bank "would have to take him out in a box" and that "he would burn it if he had to and would go to jail if necessary".

The Ireland South MEP confirmed he said he "would have to be dragged" out of the house but said his words would have to be "understood in the context of my upset and sense of betrayal at what was being done to me by a State-owned bank," he said.

Mr Wallace claimed AIB had been "threatening and cajoling" him and "seeking to deny" his rights.

However, in granting the possession order, Judge Jacqueline Linnane said the MEP was clearly in default and, in her view, the bank had been "most patient" with him.

The judge put a three-month stay on the order after hearing Mr Wallace needed time to get his affairs in order.

In June, acknowledging the obvious financial perks of taking up his seat in Europe, Mr Wallace denied he was in it for the money.

"I didn't go to Brussels for the money. I haven't forgotten about construction, I can assure you, if you look at how well I did in construction over 30 years I would make a lot more money in construction than I'd ever make in Brussels.

"The expenses are very generous in Europe. You would be a liar to deny that. Do I know of anyone that went over there just for the money? I don't. If you go over there and the expenses are good that is not necessarily your fault for going over there."

Irish Independent