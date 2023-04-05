| 10.4°C Dublin

Dealer never took heroin himself

Craig McDonnell (26) was jailed for six months Expand

Close

Andrew Phelan

A drug dealer caught selling heroin on a city street had never taken it himself and was trying to reduce his own cocaine debt, a court heard.

Craig McDonnell (26) was jailed for six months when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

