Deaf boy brings legal challenge to force his school and Education Minister to provide him with Irish Sign Language teacher

A deaf primary school pupil has brought a High Court challenge seeking to compel the Minister for Education, and the school he attends, to provide him with full-time access to an Irish Sign Language (ISL) teacher.

The action is being brought on behalf of the boy, who has been deaf since birth and who the court heard requires to be taught by a qualified ISL teacher at the primary school he currently attends.

The applicant, who is suing through his father, cannot be identified by order of the court.

The court heard that the boy's parents are hugely concerned about his education.

The lack of supports, it is claimed, may have left him years behind his potential.

Represented by Derek Shortall SC and John Temple Bl, it is claimed that the boy's parents have sought the supports he needs for some years, but have not received them.

The court heard that the boy had at one point during his education been provided with an ISL qualified teacher, but that person was not provided with a contract of employment that did not provide benefits such as paid annual leave or protective leave.

In more recent times people have been hired by the school as Special Needs Assistants to help him with his education.

There have been issues over some of those people's qualifications, while one qualified person turned down the job due to the low payment being offered.

The applicant claims the minister is obliged by the Oireachtas to provide ISL classes and supports, and that there are sufficient people trained for the provision of this support.

It is further claimed that the school the boy attends is legally obliged to do all that is reasonable to ensure that those who cannot hear are provided with an interpretation into ISL as part of their education.

Counsel said that the failure by the minister and the school to provide these supports amounts to a failure both by the school and the Minister of Education to meet their constitutional and statutory obligations to the boy.

In judicial review proceedings against the minister and the school he seeks various orders and declarations, including requiring the respondents to provide him with an ISL teacher within 30 days.

He also seeks declarations including that the respondents have failed to provide him with an adequate and appropriate education as required under Article 42 of the Constitution, and various Education Acts.

He further seeks a declaration that contrary to the 2017 Irish Sign language Act, the respondents have failed to provide him with the appropriate supports for deaf children.

The action came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan today who granted the applicant permission, on an ex-parte (one side only represented) basis, to bring the challenge.

The matter was adjourned to August.