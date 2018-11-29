Davy Fitzgerald wins speeding battle as judge says sign too small

At Ennis Circuit Court, Mr Fitzgerald (47) won an appeal against the speeding conviction imposed on him at the district court last June.

Judge Patrick Durcan had imposed a speeding fine of €400 on the current Wexford hurling manager.

He also imposed a 28-day driving ban by way of ancillary order after Mr Fitzgerald failed to show up in court.

Mr Fitzgerald, of Sixmilebridge, did not appear at the district court in June as he had not received a notification to appear.

At the Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys allowed an appeal after the State was unable to provide written proof in court that it had sent out a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice to Mr Fitzgerald.

Go Safe employee John McMahon said he detected a 151 D car registered to Mr Fitzgerald driving at 114km in a 100km zone on the dual-carriageway linking Ennis to Limerick at Clonmoney West, Bunratty at 1.17pm on December 23, 2017. Judge Keys said: "The signs that distinguish one area from the other are quite small and not the easiest to observe.

"There is an area where it is very difficult for any motorist to observe."

Judge Keys allowed the appeal in full.

Irish Independent