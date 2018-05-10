THE jury in David Drumm's conspiracy to defraud trial has been told that the prosecution will conclude its evidence next week.

THE jury in David Drumm's conspiracy to defraud trial has been told that the prosecution will conclude its evidence next week.

David Drumm's conspiracy to defraud trial getting close to the end, judge says

Judge Karen O'Connor said that the trial, which is at day 72 of hearing, is getting very close to the conclusion.

Mr Drumm (51) of Skerries, Co Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with former bank officials Denis Casey, William McAteer, John Bowe and others to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by “dishonestly” creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2bn larger than they were. The former Anglo Irish CEO has also pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to false accounting on December 3, 2008, by furnishing information to the market that Anglo's 2008 deposits were €7.2bn larger than they were.

Sinead McGrath BL, prosecuting, read the witness statement of Lorraine Hanrahan who had a managerial role at Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM) at the time. In the statement, Ms Hanrahan confirmed she was aware of the September and October 2008 transactions between ILIM and Anglo Irish Bank. She stated that when she was briefed, she was told that the proposed deals were to be kept confidential.

She said she initially spoke with her own manager as she was concerned that the payments to be deposited with Anglo were large. Ms Hanrahan told gardaí that these transactions were “non-standard” because of the amounts involved and that it was not normal for Permanent TSB to have acted as an agent for ILIM in the deals. She said she had to use a temporary account during the €1billion transactions to balance statements and that it was unusual to put such amounts across this type of account.

The jury also saw copies of statements showing four transactions of €1bn between Anglo and Irish Life and Permanent. Judge O'Connor reminded the four women and ten men of the enlarged jury not to carry out their own research or engage with anyone at the matter, before sending them for an extended weekend.

The trial continues in legal argument tomorrow with the jury returning on Monday for continuing evidence.

Online Editors