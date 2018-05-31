David Drumm trial deliberations interrupted after juror becomes 'indisposed'

JURY deliberations in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm have been interrupted after a juror became “indisposed” and was unable to come to court.

Judge Karen O’Connor told the other 11 members that “one of our jurors is missing” and they would be unable to continue considering verdicts today.

She said further information would not be available until later and sent the jury home, telling them to return tomorrow afternoon. Today was to have been the jury’s third day of deliberations after Judge O’Connor sent them out on Tuesday at the end of an 81-day trial, among the longest in the history of the State.

The jury has so far spent three hours and nine minutes deliberating. Mr Drumm (51) has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to defraud by dishonestly creating the impression that Anglo's customer deposits were €7.2bn larger than they really were in September 2008.

He is alleged to have conspired with Anglo’s former Finance Director Willie McAteer and head of Capital Markets John Bowe, as well as Irish Life and Permanent’s then-CEO, Denis Casey, and others. The case centres on a series of interbank deposits which circulated between Anglo and ILP during the financial crisis.

The transfers were routed through Irish Life Assurance (ILA), returning to Anglo where they were then treated as customer deposits, which are a better indicator of a bank’s health. Mr Drumm also denies false accounting, by providing misleading information to the market.

This afternoon, Judge O’Connor told the jury they would not be continuing today “in circumstances where one of the jurors has become indisposed.”

The only other information she had was that the Courts Service had been in contact with the juror and there would be no further information until “much later today.”

“I have been informed that the person is not going to be available at all today,” she said. She said she had “no alternatve” but to send the jury home and apologised to them for the inconvenience, adding: “these things happen.”

When they retired to begin deliberations on Tuesday, Judge O’Connor told the three women and nine men of the jury they must consider each charge separately and their verdicts must be unanimous. An enlarged jury of 15 had been empanelled at the start of the trial due to its length and the potential for drop-outs, and 14 remained by the end.

However, only 12 can consider a verdict and they were selected randomly, with two sent home. Yesterday, the forewoman asked Judge O’Connor if it would be possible to hear audio recordings in the jury room when needed. The judge said this was not possible and any tapes the jury wished to hear would have to be played back in the courtroom.

Earlier in the week, the jurors returned to the court to have one call - between Mr Drumm and Mr Bowe - replayed. They have also been given transcripts of all the taped 2008 phone calls heard during the trial.

Online Editors