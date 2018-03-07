David Drumm told executives to 'look under every rock' to reduce lending as financial crisis deepened, court hears

FORMER Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm told executives at the struggling bank to “look under every rock” to reduce lending as the 2008 financial crisis deepened, a court heard.

Mr Drumm e-mailed bankers weeks before Anglo's financial year end, telling them a “massive push” was needed and “this is crunch time for us.”

The e-mail was shown to the jury as Anglo’s then Chief Financial Officer Matt Moran gave evidence for a second day at Mr Drumm’s trial. Dublin Circuit Criminal Court also heard Mr Drumm "drove" weekly meetings at which initiatives aimed at increasing funding were discussed.

Mr Drumm (51) is pleading not guilty to conspiring to defraud Anglo investors by dishonestly creating the impression that the bank’s customer deposits in September 2008 were €7.2bn larger than they were. The case centres on a series of multi-billion euro interbank loans which circulated between Anglo and Irish Life and Permanent (ILP.)

Mr Drumm also denies false accounting, by providing misleading information to the market. Today, the jury was shown an e-mail Mr Drumm sent to Mr Moran and others on September 10, 2008, in the run up to Anglo’s financial year end on September 30.

The subject was “loan balance projections.” “Massive push needed, guys, look under every rock, this is crunch time for us, thanks,” the email read.

The court heard Mr Moran had replied to the mail with projections for the loan balance to be down from €10.6 to €10.3bn.

This was the effort by the bank to reduce the net loan growth, Mr Moran told Mary Rose Gearty SC, prosecuting. The finance division was asked to run ongoing forecasts.

Ms Gearty asked what he thought a “massive push” referred to. “I take that as relating to the lending, and reducing the level of lending,” Mr Moran said.

Ms Gearty then asked him what he believed looking “under every rock” to refer to. “My interpretation of that was, just look at all the options to make sure that the level of lending can managed to a minimum,” he said.

Ms Gearty asked if it could refer to funding. “I don’t think so,” Mr Moran replied. He added that the recipients of the mail were “all lending people.” The court also heard there were meetings held in David Dumm’s office on Friday afternoons from August to early September 2008. They were attended by a wide group of of people looking at funding and lending.

There would be meetings of the executive directors beforehand - Mr Drumm, Willie McAteer, Pat Whelan and Declan Quilligan. There were also other meetings looking at the various balance sheet initiatives, which reported to the Friday meetings. Mr Drumm chaired the Friday meetings which were usually attended by Anglo bankers including Mr Quilligan, Mr Whelan, Mr McAteer, Tony Campbell, John Bowe, Peter Fitzpatrick, Martina Whelan, Matt Cullen, Ciaran McArdle and Brian Lynch. The meetings considered a wide range of funding initiatives in respect of contacts with corporate depositors, asset managers, capital transactions, short term trades that would enhance the capital position at the year end, and Repo transactions, Mr Moran said.

Mr Drumm chaired the meetings and “various participants contributed,” he continued. Ms Gearty asked Mr Moran what his view was of Mr Drumm’s financial acumen, and what he contributed to the meetings. “He was the Chief Executive,” Mr Moran said.

Ms Gearty asked what Mr Drumm “had to offer” with regard to contributions to meetings. “David was a very experienced person in the bank, a very experienced lender in the bank,” Mr Moran said. “He had run the business in the US, he had run the business in Ireland, he chaired and drove those meetings,” he said. The trial continues before a a jury and Judge Karen O’Connor.

Online Editors