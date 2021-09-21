Dave Mahon, stepfather of missing Amy Fitzpatrick, is sent for trial over alleged assault of 70-year-old man

Dave Mahon (right) and his wife Audrey at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court

The stepfather of missing Irish teenager Amy Fitzpatrick has been sent forward to face trial before a jury over an alleged assault.

Dave Mahon (51) is charged with assaulting a 70-year-old man in Leitrim earlier this year.

The alleged incident occurred at a property in Carrick-on-Shannon on August 26 last.

Mr Mahon, of Breffni Crescent in the town, appeared before the local district court today in relation to the incident.

He was accompanied to court by his wife Audrey, the mother of Amy Fitzpatrick (15) who went missing in Spain in 2008.

A garda sergeant informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that the matter proceeds by trial on indictment.

He said that it should go before Carrick-on-Shannon circuit court and that, if the matter is sent forward on a signed plea, the district court should be informed.

Dave Mahon's solicitor said they would need "some sort of disclosure" in advance of a book of evidence if they wanted to avail of the option of going forward on a signed plea.

He also asked that any disclosure is sent to Mr Mahon's Dublin-based solicitors.

Judge Deirdre Gearty, presiding, also acceded to a defence request to have the accused's bail conditions varied.

His solicitor said the original bail conditions included that he reside at his address and observe a curfew between 10pm and 8am.

The court heard he is employed in shift work, and also travels to Dublin for medical appointments and to visit his father.

Mr Mahon's father was described as "very elderly and frail" and that the accused needed to travel to the capital to visit him.

The judge said she would vary the curfew conditions to between midnight and 4am, and that Mr Mahon should inform gardaí if he is staying overnight in Dublin.

Dave Mahon nodded when asked if he could provide his father's address to gardaí.

His solicitor also requested that legal aid is transferred to a solicitor firm in Dublin.

Judge Gearty adjourned the matter to October 22 next for service of a book of evidence.