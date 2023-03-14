| 5.5°C Dublin

Daughter tells inquest her family is ‘hurt and angry’ over hospital scan delay linked to mother’s death

It took almost 48 hours for doctors to be made aware of Marion Kelly’s CT scan, which showed a bleed to the brain

Donna Kelly, daughter of the late Marion Kelly, holds a picture of her mother outside Dublin Coroner's Court. Also pictured are Marion Kelly's husband Thomas, her son Richard and sister Bernadette McLoughlin. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Seán McCárthaigh

The death of a Donegal woman was linked to “a breakdown in communications” among medical staff at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) which resulted in delays in responding to an abnormal CT scan, an inquest has heard.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court was also informed that LUH had issued an apology to the family of the late Marion Kelly for the hospital’s failure to provide her with the appropriate standard of care.

