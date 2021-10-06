Daughter of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara escapes conviction for possession of cocaine

A daughter of EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara has escaped a drugs conviction for the possession of €50 worth of cocaine after agreeing to pay €150 to the court poor box.

At Ennis District Court today, Judge Mary Larkin dismissed the minor drugs case against Kevanne McNamara (37) for possession of €50 worth of cocaine after Ms McNamara paid €150 to the Court Discretionary Fund (CDF) or poor box.

Ms McNamara had pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of cocaine at her home at Ard Coillte, Ballina, Co Tipperary, on October 23 last year.

Ms McNamara’s son, Luke (19) also escaped a drugs conviction after he pleaded guilty to the possession of €50 of cannabis on the same date at the same address after he paid €150 to the CDF today.

Kevanne McNamara’s family connection to Dolores, who won a then record €115m EuroMillions jackpot in August 2005, was not referred to in court.

Also, the taxpayer will not have to fund the defence of Ms McNamara after her defence solicitor, Daragh Hassett, told the court that it was not an appropriate case for legal aid and that the legal aid certificate could be cancelled.

Mr Hassett made a similar successful application concerning cancelling Luke McNamara’s legal aid certificate.

The mother and son sat side by side in the dock of the court to hear Sgt Aiden Lonergan outline the facts in the case.

Sgt Lonergan stated that the same set of facts apply to both cases where gardaí searched the McNamara house under a Misuse of Drugs warrant on October 23, 2020.

He said that “a small amount of cocaine and cannabis was found”.

Sgt Lonergan said the mother and son had co-operated with gardaí and made admissions on the matter.

Both admitted that the cocaine and cannabis found was for their own personal use.

Sgt Lonergan said that the two have no previous convictions.

Mr Hassett said that Ms McNamara is aged 37 and a lone parent.

“She is not someone with any interaction with drugs socially or otherwise in the past,” he said.

“Around this time, her father was dying and he subsequently passed away and this was a short period of use. Ms McNamara discontinued that use completely,” he added.

Mr Hassett said Ms McNamara has enrolled in a beauty care course in Shannon and she hopes it will start shortly and she will qualify as a beauty therapist.

He said Luke McNamara went to school locally at St Anne’s College in Killaloe and is waiting to commence a welding course which has been delayed by Covid-19.

Mr Hassett said that Mr McNamara had a "bad habit” with cannabis that has been discontinued.

Mr Hassett said in the Clare district first time offenders found with small amounts of drugs are given the benefit of making one mistake by the court.

He said: “I have taken the liberty of not presuming anything but my two clients have brought €150 each to court to give to the Court Discretionary Fund.”

Judge Larkin noted that two McNamaras are “both very young” and ordered both to each pay €150 to the CDF.



