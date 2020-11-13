| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Daniel Kinahan’s ominous presence in boxing came to fore during McGuigan and Frampton case

Knockout: Carl Frampton celebrates a win with Barry McGuigan, left, and Barry&rsquo;s son Shane in 2013. Photo: Paul Mohan/ SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Knockout: Carl Frampton celebrates a win with Barry McGuigan, left, and Barry&rsquo;s son Shane in 2013. Photo: Paul Mohan/ SPORTSFILE

Knockout: Carl Frampton celebrates a win with Barry McGuigan, left, and Barry’s son Shane in 2013. Photo: Paul Mohan/ SPORTSFILE

Knockout: Carl Frampton celebrates a win with Barry McGuigan, left, and Barry’s son Shane in 2013. Photo: Paul Mohan/ SPORTSFILE

Robin Schiller

Gang figure Daniel Kinahan’s ominous presence within the boxing world came to the fore again in a protracted legal battle between two Irish fighting greats.

During the marathon case the High Court in Belfast heard how there is a “fear of intimidation” of the sports company that Mr Kinahan part-founded almost a decade ago.

Allegations were also made during the legal action between Carl Frampton and his former manager Barry McGuigan that the company, MTK Global, is used as a “front” for crime.

Privacy