Daniel Kinahan and his criminal sidekick Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh have been named as respondents in a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) case which is being taken against former millionaire businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr.

Mansfield’s elderly mother, Anne, and his brother, PJ, are also respondents in the case against her son, which is understood to centre on a plush house and a large sum of money.

Justice Michael McGrath at the High Court sitting in Cork was told by barrister for CAB Shelley Horan that officers are currently seeking an address for Kinahan, named as the first respondent, in Dubai so they can serve him in relation to the case.

She said they are currently ‘gathering intelligence’ and will be applying to the UAE to serve him in that jurisdiction.

Ms Horan BL said that the Bureau will also be liaising with their UK counterparts with regard to serving Kavanagh, who is currently in prison in Norwich in the UK.

She said that CAB officers attempted to serve Jim Mansfield Jnr at his current residence in Portlaoise Prison but he told them to deal with his solicitor Barry Creed.

His brother PJ and elderly mother Anne told officers the same when they attempted to serve them, the court heard.

The case was adjourned until April when the court will hear a further update on the situation.

Exiled Kinahan and Kavanagh, who is due to be sentenced on serious organised crime offences in the UK later this month, are the two most senior criminals to have directed mobs in Ireland in the past two decades.

Mansfield Jnr was set to inherit his father’s vast property empire before the family business went under, owing more than €200 million to the banks.

In an effort to claw back the Mansfield wealth, the Special Criminal Court has heard, he employed a collection of paramilitaries and fraudsters which ended in a terrifying kidnap of his father’s former head of security Martin Byrne.

Mansfield Jnr was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, with six months suspended, earlier this year after he was found guilty of perverting the course of justice relating to Byrne’s kidnap by terrorists Dessie O’Hare, Declan ‘Whacker’ Duffy and a gang of their heavies.

The proceeds of crime case was listed today against Mansfield Jnr before Justice Michael McGrath.

A Section 2 order had been made in relation to the case in February, but the hearing had remained 'in-camera' until yesterday - meaning details could not be reported.

Mansfield’s fall from grace has been one of the most spectacular in living history.

Once the playboy prince of the Celtic Tiger era, he entertained celebrities and lived in the stately Palmerstown House, where he had a Jacuzzi on the roof and a herd of llama grazing on the vast lawns.

He dated model Katy French and gave Gardaí a statement after her untimely death from a cocaine overdose, saying that he had let her stay in one of his Citywest apartments as he owned more than 200 of them.

Over the years, Jim Mansfield Snr and Jim Mansfield Jnr have been linked to criminality but both have repeatedly denied it.

Jim Snr previously spoke out about ‘rumours’ that circulated after an aviation broker known as ‘The Boxer’ got 12 years for conspiring to import €7 million worth of heroin and cocaine from Belgium through the family-owned Weston Airport.

The plane was owned by Mansfield and had been rented from Weston for the round trip which went awry in September 2006.

“I’ve heard the rumours but they don’t bother me in the slightest. It’s a load of absolute nonsense. A lot of it is down to jealousy,” he said of allegations that drugs were being regularly run through the private Weston airport.

“The people who are spreading these rumours are definitely liars in my opinion, because they have no such proof and if they have then the police should know about it, or we should know about it.”

Mansfield Jnr would later say: “We are not drug dealers.”

It is understood that no evidence of drug dealing is contained within the Criminal Assets Bureau files on the Mansfield case, however money laundering for Kavanagh and Kinahan is central to the case.

Daniel Kinahan became one of the biggest drug dealers in Europe when he took over his father’s business around 2014 while Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh operated the UK wing of the Irish Kinahan mafia.

Kinahan is currently living in Dubai while Kavanagh is behind bars in the UK facing a lengthy sentence after pleading guilty to drugs and money laundering charges.