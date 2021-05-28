Daniel Goulding charged over Dublin shootout and house siege in which two gardaí were injured

A MAN has been charged over a shootout and house siege in west Dublin, where two gardaí were injured when they came under fire.

Daniel Goulding (38) appeared in court this morning on firearms charges following a two and a half hour armed standoff on Tuesday, when two officers sustained gunshot wounds to their legs.

The court heard he has been receiving psychiatric care and had seen a doctor during his detention.

Mr Goulding was arrested after “extensive negotiations” in the Blanchardstown standoff and sub-machine guns, a pistol and ammunition were seized.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded him in custody for a week after no bail application was made on his behalf.

Mr Goulding, with an address at Whitechapel Grove, Blanchardstown is charged with five weapons offences on May 25.

He is alleged to have been in possession of firearms with intent to endanger life and to have unlawfully had two sub machine guns, a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition.

Today, Detective Sergeant Michael Redmond told Blanchardstown District Court the accused was arrested at Blanchardstown Garda Station yesterday for the purpose of charge.

He was charged at 10.29pm and made no reply after caution. He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Det Sgt Redmond said he would be objecting to bail and seeking directions from the DPP in relation to further, more serious charges.

Judge Jones asked the sergeant “what triggered these events.”

Det Sgt Redmond outlined the allegations. He said at around 7.40pm on Tuesday, gardaí were alerted to an incident where gunshots were fired in the vicinity of Whitechapel Grove.

Two gardaí responded and on arriving, they “immediately came under fire” from a person in the accused’s home address.

The officers took cover behind an unmarked patrol car and while under fire, the vehicle was struck a number of times, Det Sgt Redmond said.

Both garda were shot and received gunshot wounds to their left legs. One of the gardai was also struck on the left hand.

A number of other garda units responded to the call, including the ERU and negotiators. A “barricade incident developed” and there were extensive negotiations with Mr Goulding who was alone in the house at the time, Det Sgt Redmond said.

He was arrested at 9.25pm.

The court heard the address was the family home and Mr Goulding lived there. Defence solicitor Tony Collier said he was not making a bail application today but would put the gardai on notice when an application is made.

The accused had been receiving psychiatric care and had seen a doctor during his detention, Mr Collier said.

Judge Jones ordered medical and psychiatric care for the accused while in custody. He said no doubt the accused would be well looked after while on remand in prison.

The judge granted free legal aid after Mr Collier applied and said Mr Goulding was on disability benefit. He also directed the names of the garda victims were not to be released in the media at this time, following an application by Det Sgt Redmond.

Judge Jones asked how the injured gardaí were and Det Sgt Redmond said they were both still in hospital.

They both underwent surgery to remove bullets from the feet area, he said.

The judge also asked if anyone else had allegedly been exposed to danger in the incident.

Det Sgt Redmond said a number of other people were out on the road when shots were being fired. Statements were being gathered at the moment, he said.

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on June 4. He said Mr Goulding enjoyed a presumption of innocence.

Mr Goulding, wearing a beige jacket, white t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and white runners, remained silent during the hearing.