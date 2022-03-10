Dangerous driver (48) failed to stop at roundabout and knocked cyclist over handlebars

A DRIVER who failed to stop at a roundabout crashed side-on into a cyclist and sent him flying over the handlebars of his bike onto the ground, a court heard.

Igors Kaluga (48) left the male cyclist with cuts to his knees, hands and waist following the collision.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Kaluga €350 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

The defendant, with an address at Castleview Heath in Swords, admitted dangerous driving at the R132 Seatown Road roundabout in Swords on March 16, 2021.

Garda Aidan Fogarty told Swords District Court that he was on mobile patrol when he was called to the scene of a road traffic accident.

He said that he later viewed dashcam footage. He said Kaluga was travelling on the inside lane of the R132, in the direction of Swords, whilst the cyclist was heading towards the Estuary Road.

Gda Fogarty said the cyclist was already on the roundabout when Kaluga entered the roundabout at speed and collided with the cyclist.

The cyclist was hit side-on, and he went flying over the handlebars of his bike before hitting the ground.

Gda Fogarty said the cyclist received lacerations and cuts to his knees, hands and waist. He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He had since made a full recovery.

The court heard that Kaluga had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said this was an unfortunate situation caused by a momentary lapse in concentration by the defendant, who had not been expecting to see a a bike on the roundabout.

Ms D’Arcy said that happily no one was seriously hurt during the accident.

She said the defendant was a grandfather and was working as a driver. A driving ban would have a huge impact on his ability to provide for his family, the solicitor added.

Recognisances were set for an appeal.