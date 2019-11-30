A judge has described gardaí paying specialist cleaners €280 to clean up a mess caused by a man in custody when he urinated on a cell door and floor at Ennis garda station as "daft".

'Daft' gardai paid specialist €280 to clean cell when a mop would have done, judge says

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan said that "a mop and bucket" would have done the job of cleaning up the mess caused by Patrick Maughan (37), of Westbrook House, Gort Road, Ennis, Co Clare, on September 19.

Sergeant Aiden Lonergan told Judge Durcan it cost the sum to get in specialist cleaners to clean up the urine mess made by Maughan. Judge Durcan said in court: "I think it was an unnecessary spend. A person with a mop could have cleaned that up.

"We have all to deal with what cats do, what dogs do."

