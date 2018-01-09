A DAD who got into a fight with two other men outside a fast food restaurant has a “sketchy” memory of the incident, a court has heard.

Dad’s memory of 4am fight outside McDonald’s is ‘sketchy’

Adam Murphy (24) was shouting and acting aggressively when gardai arrived at the McDonald’s outlet in Swords. He had been out socialising with friends, Swords District Court heard.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Murphy €400. The defendant, of Holywell View, Swords, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour and failing to follow the directions of gardai at Airside Retail Park in the town, on May 30 last year.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the defendant wished to apologise for his behaviour. She added that he had been out with friends and had been drinking heavily.

SHOUTING She told the court his memory of the incident was “sketchy”.

Ms D’Arcy also said the labourer had a young child and had not been drinking since the incident. Gardai were called to the restaurant shortly after 4am following reports a group of men were fighting, the court heard.

A garda witness said Murphy was acting aggressively, shouting and refused to give him his details.

When he eventually did provide the information, he was directed to leave the area. Murphy initially refused to leave but then did so.

Gardai subsequently got a second call about two men acting suspiciously in the Holywell area. They went to the scene and officers again encountered Murphy, who was aggressive towards gardai and refused to leave the area.

The court was told that the defendant had never been in trouble before.

