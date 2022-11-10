| 13.7°C Dublin

Dad who set up cannabis grow house to pay legal fees and have more time for family is jailed

Judge Crowe described Thomas Munnelly (53) as an educated man with “talent and ingenuity” and a self-starter.

Cannabis grow house set up by Thomas Munnelly Picture taken during garda raid at Dean Hill, Navan, Co. Meath, on October 23, 2020 Expand

Alan Sherry

A middle-aged dad went rogue and set up a sophisticated cannabis grow house operation to help pay fees in a legal case and have more time for his family.

Thomas Munnelly (53) hadn’t previously been on the radar of gardaí when he became Meath’s version of Walter White from the US TV series Breaking Bad and started his own drugs operation to raise money.

