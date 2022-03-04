Dad used Dublin hospital trip as opportunity to buy cannabis

A FATHER who was attending a hospital appointment with his son also took the opportunity to buy cannabis while he was in Dublin, a court heard.

Feargal Pleimean (60) had planned to share the cannabis with a couple of friends over a few months.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Pleimean to donate €1,000 to Pieta House and said he would leave him without a conviction.

The defendant, with an address at Pairc na Haluine, Buncrana, Co Donegal, admitted possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Cappagh Road in Finglas on August 19, 2021.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were operating a checkpoint when they stopped a black Audi A3.

Sgt Callaghan said there was an overwhelming smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, and when the car was searched gardaí found a quantity of cannabis in a money lodgement envelope hidden in the side pocket of a sports bag.

Sgt Callaghan said the cannabis had a street value of €850.

Mr Pleimean co-operated fully with gardaí and admitted possession of the cannabis, the sergeant added.

The court heard Mr Pleimean had two previous convictions, but hadn’t been in trouble for more than a decade.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Mr Pleimean accepted the valuation of the cannabis, but he had only paid €300 for it.

Mr Fleming said Mr Pleimean was attending a hospital appointment with his son in Dublin and he availed of the opportunity to collect the cannabis.

The solicitor said Mr Pleimean, who was currently not working, had previously worked as a driver, and had worked abroad.

The defendant was completing an English teaching course and he hoped to work in Sudan. He had been due to travel to Sudan but the political situation had deteriorated and he had been unable to travel.

Mr Fleming asked the judge to leave Mr Pleimean without a conviction, as a conviction would impact on his ability to teach aboard.

Mr Pleimean had €500 in court, but Judge Jones said he would require a donation of €1,000. The judge adjourned the case to May to allow Mr Pleimean bring the money to court.