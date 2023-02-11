| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Dad used baby buggy to shoplift €85 of steaks from Marks & Spencer

'The accused selected a number of steaks and put them in the buggy before leaving without paying'. Stock image Expand

Close

'The accused selected a number of steaks and put them in the buggy before leaving without paying'. Stock image

'The accused selected a number of steaks and put them in the buggy before leaving without paying'. Stock image

'The accused selected a number of steaks and put them in the buggy before leaving without paying'. Stock image

Andrew Phelan

A father-of-one who used a baby’s buggy to shoplift €85 worth of steaks from a supermarket has been jailed for two months.

Eoin Daly (38) also stole a €299 food processor in a theft from another city centre store.

Related topics

More On Marks & Spencer

Most Watched

Privacy