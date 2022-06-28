Dad told garda: ‘I’ll remember your face’

Shane Bayly (25) hurled abuse at a garda when he was stopped for a search in a taxi. Stock image

A father-of-three hurled abuse at a garda and said “I’m going to get you back for this” when he was stopped for a search in a taxi.

Shane Bayly (25) felt he was being picked on in front of his children and got the “wrong end of the stick,” a court heard.

Judge David McHugh fined him €80. Bayly, of Foxdene Avenue, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí stopped a taxi on Fonthill Road, Clondalkin, on November 10 last year.

They got a strong smell of cannabis and asked Bayly to step out. They took him to the rear of the taxi for a search.

Bayly shouted aggressively into the garda’s face, saying: “You’re a stupid f**king pr**k, I’m going to remember your face, I’m going to get you back for this, you wait and see.”

Nothing was found in the search.

Bayly misread the situation and should have cooperated with the gardaí, his solicitor Simon Fleming said. He was homeless at the time and had been returning to his hotel with his family.

Bayly felt like he was being victimised but got the “wrong end of the stick” and was a “poor example for everyone that day,” Mr Fleming said.