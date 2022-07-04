Dad spared crime record for man’s broken elbow in row at GAA club

A FATHER-of-two who pushed his ex-partner’s new boyfriend to the ground, causing him to break his elbow, in a row at a GAA club has been spared a criminal record.

Ciaran Stone (48) had been finding it difficult to come to terms with seeing the two together at his local club when he got into a struggle with the man. The victim suffered an “unfortunate” fall, landing on his elbow, a court heard.