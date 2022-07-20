| 14°C Dublin

Dad said gardaí mistook dentures for crack cocaine

Andrew Phelan

A father-of-six who obstructed a drug search by swallowing suspected “deals” claimed a garda mistook his dentures for crack cocaine.

Joseph Moore (57) also told the officer he would “get him off duty” and kill him when he violently struggled as he was arrested.

