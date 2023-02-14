Dad on pub crawl ‘attacked ex and stole her phone’, court told

A FATHER-of-one on a pub crawl threw his ex-partner to the ground and stole her phone when he saw her having a drink with a friend in a bar, it is alleged.

The woman said the accused (32) came in and screamed at her before attacking her, grabbing and smashing her phone.

Gardaí are also investigating allegations that an accomplice attacked the woman’s friend with a hammer.

The accused is charged with assaulting his ex-partner, stealing her mobile phone and jacket, causing criminal damage to the phone, and breaching a protection order.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted him bail at Dublin District Court, on strict condition that he stays away from the alleged victim. The alleged accomplice was not before the court.

Objecting to bail, a garda said it was alleged that the accused threw the woman on the ground twice, snatched the phone from her hand and smashed it on the ground.

It was alleged he was “incredibly angry” and put her in “hysterical fear”.

The garda felt the accused had “no respect” for the domestic violence order and said he returned to the scene while the woman was giving a statement and “brazenly” smiled in the window at her “to intimidate her more”.

Further inquiries were being made in relation to the hammer allegation.

The woman told the court she was in a pub with her friend when the accused “showed up out of nowhere”.

She did not know how he knew she was there and alleged he began shouting threats at her.

He grabbed her phone, she said, there was a struggle and they ended up outside.

A friend of the accused was waiting there with a hammer and this man “hit my friend in the ribs with the hammer”.

Both men were highly intoxicated, she said.

“I was very scared,” she added. “Bringing a hammer… I don’t know what their intentions were but my friend was seriously injured.”

The accused said he had gone on a “bar crawl” with a colleague after a bad day at work and came across the woman by chance. He maintained the phone was his and said he picked it up. He alleged the woman punched him in the face, giving him a “fat lip”.

He said he did not know his friend had a hammer and “whatever he did had nothing to do with me”.