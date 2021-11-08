Dad-of-two (46) pushed ex’s new partner who broke elbow in fall

A FATHER-of-two pushed his ex-girlfriend’s new partner to the ground, causing him to break his elbow, when a row outside a GAA club “escalated”.

Ciaran Stone (46) had been finding it difficult to come to terms with seeing the couple at his local club when he got into a fight with the man.

The victim suffered an “unfortunate” fall, landing on his elbow which fractured.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case for the accused to pay €2,000 in compensation and take part in a restorative justice programme.

Stone, a college estate supervisor from Dunard Road in Cabra, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

Dublin District Court heard the accused and the victim were socialising at St Finbarr’s GAA Club, Cabra, on September 12 last year.

There was a “heated debate” and both men stepped outside to speak in private and settle the argument.

A struggle ensued, the accused pushed the other man to the ground and he suffered a fracture to the upper radial bone in his right arm, which required surgery.

There had been two different versions of events and no witnesses, but the accused admitted pushing the victim, a garda said.

Stone had been in a relationship with a woman which ended, and she and the other man in the club began a new relationship, defence solicitor Andrew Broderick said.

Stone frequented the area and would see her at functions.

The men both had alcohol taken and it “escalated in the smoking area”, Mr Broderick said. “It was an unfortunate way he landed, with the weight going down on his elbow,” he added.

The accused had no previous convictions and was fully co-operative.

Stone was an estate supervisor for a prominent third level institution in Dublin.

The victim would suffer long-lasting effects in relation to the elbow injury and Stone was “very regretful”.