Dad of teen killed in collision with drink driver hits out at how inquest jury not told motorist over alcohol limit

THE father of an 18 year old cyclist killed in a collision with a drink driver has hit out at the fact a Cork Coroner's inquest jury were not informed the motorist involved was over the alcohol limit.

Christy Cooper was speaking as an inquest returned of verdict of accidental death for his son, Stefan (18), who died in a collision with a jeep in west Cork two years ago.

Last February, pensioner Sean Collins (71), who had a previous conviction for drink driving, received a 12 month suspended prison sentence arising from the death of the teenager.

Collins of Rosscarbery, Co Cork pleaded guilty before Cork Circuit Criminal Court to careless driving causing death and driving his jeep with excess alcohol on March 8 2016.

Mr Cooper, a secondary school student from Tragumna, died when the bicycle he was riding was in collision with the Toyota jeep being driven by Collins.

The accident occurred shortly after 5pm outside Rosscarbery on the main N71 Cork-Skibbereen road.

Mr Cooper was riding his bicycle without a light and while wearing dark clothing.

A number of other drivers reported being concerned about the young cyclist.

The cyclist had apparently been weaving on the road with several drivers saying they found it difficult to pass him.

One motorist was so concerned he turned around on the roadway and was driving back to meet Mr Cooper and offer him a lift home for his own safety.

Tragically, the fatal accident occurred before he could reach the cyclist.

When the concerned motorist arrived at the scene, he was horrified to spot a bike in the ditch and a body lying on the road.

In evidence, Collins said he didn't see the cyclist on the roadway.

He said he saw nothing until his windscreen was shattered in the impact.

Collins had a blood alcohol level of 140mg - but the inquest jury was not informed of this yesterday.

He had a previous conviction for drink driving.

The teen's father said he was "disappointed" the inquest jury were not informed of these details.

The Circuit Court heard the pensioner was deeply distressed at the accident scene and co-operated fully with Gardaí.

Collins is currently caring for his elderly, housebound wife.

"This man is not made of stone - he was very remorseful on the night in question," Judge Sean O'Donnabhain said last February.

Collins received a suspended 12 month prison sentence and was disqualified from driving for five years.

However, the teen's father warned that alcohol was a factor in his son's death.

Mr Cooper warned the inquest jury should have been informed of the driver's blood alcohol level on the date in question.

He said that his family were deeply upset by the court case, the sentence imposed and the inquest not being informed of the driver's blood alcohol level.

