Dad-of-six using cannabis as ‘crutch’ threw drug from car

A dad-of-six who threw a bag of cannabis out a car window had mental health problems and was using the drug as a “crutch”, a court heard.

Jason McDonagh (35) also had €715 in cash which he could not account for when he was searched by gardaí.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined McDonagh €300 and imposed a six month sentence, suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Northern Cross, Belcamp, admitted possession of cannabis and having the drug for sale or supply at Oakhall, The Hill, Malahide on January 12, 2021.

Garda Philip Walsh told Swords District Court he was on patrol when he came across a vehicle travelling from Malahide in the direction of Portmarnock.

Gda Walsh said this was at the height of Covid-19 restrictions. Gardaí followed the car, which drove into Oakhall, a cul-de-sac, and a package was thrown out the window.

Gda Walsh said the package was analysed and found to contain eight separate bags of cannabis, with a street value of €530. McDonagh was also searched and he had €715 in cash.

Defence lawyer Deirdre Flannery said McDonagh was a married man with six children, so his “hands were quite full” at home.

Ms Flannery said the defendant’s mental health was not good and he had used cannabis as a crutch.

McDonagh was not proud of his behaviour, she added, saying he had not yet weaned off the drug.​