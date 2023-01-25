| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Dad-of-six struck victim up to 20 times with blunt instrument in 'savage and brutal' Longford pub attack

Mr Baxter said as he desperately tried to fend off his alleged attackers, he saw his life flash before him.

Edward 'Blondie' Stokes Expand
Edward 'Blondie' Stokes Expand
Edward 'Blondie' Stokes Expand

Close

Edward 'Blondie' Stokes

Edward 'Blondie' Stokes

Edward 'Blondie' Stokes

Edward 'Blondie' Stokes

Edward 'Blondie' Stokes

Edward 'Blondie' Stokes

/

Edward 'Blondie' Stokes

Liam Cosgrove

A father of six has been found guilty of striking another man up to 20 times with a blunt instrument during a "savage and brutal" attack inside a pub over four years ago.

Edward 'Blondie' Stokes (32) Ferriskill, Granard, Co Longford was convicted at Longford Circuit Criminal Court today of carrying out the attack on 27-year-old part time farmer John Baxter at Kane's Bar, Main Street, Granard, Co Longford on October 7, 2018.

Most Watched

Privacy