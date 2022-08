Dad of four (35) who died while hunting with his dog was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, inquest hears

A Dublin man who was killed while out hunting with his dog on farmland in Tallaght earlier this year died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, an inquest has heard.

A preliminary hearing of the inquest into the death of Keith ‘Bono’ Greene was opened and adjourned at Dublin District Coroner’s Court today.

Mr Greene (35), a father of four from Kiltalown Park, Tallaght, suffered a fatal injury after being shot on lands at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22, while out hunting rabbits with some friends.

The victim, a dog breeder who was also known as Keith Conlon, died two days later at Tallaght University Hospital after his life-support machine was switched off.

15/08/2022 (L TO R) Members of the Conlon family Louise Conlon (sister of Keith Conlon/Greene), Lorraine Conlon (mother of Keith Conlon/Greene), Elaine Greene (sister of Keith Conlon/Greene), Chloe Conlon (daughter of Keith Conlon/Greene), Caitlin Conlon (sister of Keith Conlon/Grenne), Michelle Conlon (sister of Keith Conlon/Greene) Pic: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The victim’s dog was also killed by a gunshot during the incident.

A large group of the deceased’s relatives attended the brief hearing at the coroner’s court on Store Street including his mother Lorraine and sisters, Elaine, Michelle, Caitlin and Louise, as well as his brother, Karl.

Caitlin Conlon gave evidence of formally identifying her brother’s body to gardaí at Tallaght University Hospital.

Garda Eoin Monahan of Tallaght Garda Station told the inquest that Mr Greene had been admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit on February 22 and was pronounced dead at 3.15pm on February 24.

15/08/2022 Caitlin Conlon (sister of Keith Conlon/Greene) during the Coroners court inquest into the death of Keith Conlon(Greene) on Store Street, Dublin. Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Detective Inspector John Walsh applied for an adjournment of the inquest under the Coroners Act on the basis that a person had been charged in relation to Mr Greene’s death and was “before the courts”.

The coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher, granted the application and said a date for the full inquest would be fixed once criminal proceedings in relation to the case were completed.

Addressing the deceased’s relatives, Dr Gallagher acknowledged that the hearing was a “very difficult” occasion and offered them her condolences on what she described as “a very tragic death”.

The coroner said the results of a postmortem had confirmed that Mr Greene had died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

15/08/2022 (L TO R) Members of the Conlon family Louise Conlon (sister of Keith Conlon/Greene), Lorraine Conlon (mother of Keith Conlon/Greene) during the Coroners court inquest into the death of Keith Conlon on Store Street, Dublin. Pic: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Dr Gallagher said the hearing would allow a death certificate to be issued to the family as the criminal proceedings “might be somewhat lengthy”.

A barrister, Diarmuid Phelan (53), has been charged with the murder of Mr Greene on farmland near his home on February 22.

The law professor and senior counsel was granted bail in April by the Court of Appeal and released on a number of conditions including a surety of €100,000 after the High Court had initially denied him bail on grounds he presented a flight risk.

The bail terms include a requirement to observe a curfew from 10pm to 8am at a garda-approved address, to sign on daily at a garda station and to be contactable by mobile phone.

Mr Phelan must also stay out of Tallaght and properties he owns in Wexford and avoid all contact with prosecution witnesses in the case.

The accused was also required to give gardaí access to all his Irish and foreign bank accounts.

Last month, Mr Phelan’s lawyers were granted a temporary variation of the bail conditions for a period of six days this month which were not read out in open court but agreed with gardaí and counsel for the DPP.

The accused is due to appear before Dublin District Court on August 23 when another application to vary bail conditions is due to be heard.

Mr Phelan is also listed to appear before the same court on September 1 when an update is expected to be provided on directions from the DPP in relation to whether he will face additional charges.