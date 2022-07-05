Dad kicked door at Connolly Station off its hinges in anger

A FATHER-of-one kicked a door at a train station off its hinges in “anger” when he became frustrated because he had no ticket to travel.

Dwayne Barry (32) was arrested for damaging the door and hurling abuse at rail staff in the incident in a Dublin city centre station. Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for the accused to pay compensation.

Barry, of no fixed address, admitted causing damage to the door, and public order charges.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch said that on February 20, Barry became verbally abusive to staff at Connolly Station. He shouted at them and kicked a sliding door, which came off its hinges and broke.

The accused explained to gardaí that he had no ticket for a train and was frustrated so he kicked the door in anger.

When they searched Barry, a knife was found in his backpack. The cost of the damage to the door was €235.

Separately, gardaí found the accused slumped against a street sign on O’Connell Street on June 21.

He was drunk and was arrested for being a danger to himself.

Barry had 94 previous convictions. Alcohol was the root of all Barry’s offending behaviour, his barrister Donal Pattison said. He was waiting for a place on a residential treatment programme when he appeared in court.

Barry had addressed the cause of his behaviour “under his own steam”.