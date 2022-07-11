Dad had fight with ‘random passer-by’ outside garda station

A FATHER-of-one had just left a garda station when he got into a fight with a random passer-by outside and had to be arrested.

Jason O’Brien (31) accidentally bumped into a man who refused to accept his apology and struck the accused before the row escalated.

O’Brien was told by a judge he should have de-escalated the situation by walking away after he was hit.

He was fined €200 at Dublin District Court.

O’Brien, a carpenter of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch said O’Brien was seen acting in a threatening manner to another man on the footpath outside Mountjoy garda station on April 13.

He had to be forcibly restrained by gardaí. O’Brien had previous convictions for public order offences.

Defence barrister Tara McLoughlin said outside a garda station was “one of the least intelligent places to commit an offence”.

O’Brien came out of the station and bumped into a random passer-by. The accused apologised but the passer-by did not accept this and hit O’Brien.

It was a “random event” and he did try to deal with it correctly before he was hit, Ms McLoughlin said.

Judge John Brennan said if you were going to pick a fight you “don’t do it outside a garda station”. However, he said the accused had a level of culpability as he did not “de-escalate” the situation by walking away.