Dad found with slash hook in car during ‘feud’ spared jail

Close

Peter Stokes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon.

Andrew Phelan

A father-of-three found in possession of a slash hook during a “feud” has been spared jail.

Peter Stokes’s cousins had already taken the weapon from him when gardaí arrived at the scene and found it in the back of a car. Judge John Brennan gave him a seven-month suspended sentence.

