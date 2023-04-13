| 4.1°C Dublin

Dad faces jury trial on drugs charges

Eimear Cotter

A father of four was allegedly caught with large quantities of cannabis and cocaine after gardaí raided his home a couple of days before Christmas two years ago.

John Harrison (57) is facing trial before judge and jury in the Circuit Court on the charges after the DPP ruled that the allegations were too serious for the district court.

