Dad faces jury trial on drugs charges

A father of four was allegedly caught with large quantities of cannabis and cocaine after gardaí raided his home a couple of days before Christmas two years ago.
John Harrison (57) is facing trial before judge and jury in the Circuit Court on the charges after the DPP ruled that the allegations were too serious for the district court.
Judge Maire Conneely remanded Mr Harrison on bail to appear before a court again next month for the service of a book of evidence.
The accused, with an address at The Griffith, Prospect Hill in Finglas, is charged with possession of cannabis as well as having the drug for sale or supply at his home on December 22, 2021.
He is further charged with possession, as well as having cocaine for the purposes of sale or supply at his home the next day, December 23, 2021.
Blanchardstown District Court heard that gardaí had no objection to bail, subject to a condition that Mr Harrison sign on once a week at his local garda station.
The court heard that Mr Harrison was unemployed and a father of four. Judge Conneely assigned defence solicitor Tony Collier on free legal aid.
The accused has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.