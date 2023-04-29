Dad drove scrambler bike dangerously on city footpath ‘as a treat’ for son (3) with cancer

Child was not wearing any safety equipment when gardaí stopped man

A scrambler bike similar to the one the man and child were on© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Andrew Phelan

An “irresponsible” father caught driving a scrambler dangerously on a footpath with his three-year-old son on board was giving him a “treat” after the child was diagnosed with cancer.

