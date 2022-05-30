Cyclist accused of murdering schoolboy Josh Dunne breaks down as he tells trial his intention was never to hurt anyone

A food delivery cyclist, accused of murdering schoolboy Josh Dunne during a stand-off over a stolen bicycle, broke down today as he told his trial that he considers himself a good person and that his intention was never to hurt anyone.

Telling the Central Criminal Court jury that Josh and another youth had "come for" and attacked him, George Gonzaga Bento said: "Both of them attack me and I react to that attack. I just try to keep me safe and defend myself".

He said he had encountered violence and intimidation during his work but his reaction was "always avoid and always try to go away".

"I don't come here to make problems, I came here to work. My intention is to do something good and never something bad," he said.

Mr Bento (36), a Brazilian national with an address in East Wall in Dublin 3, is charged with murdering 16-year-old Josh Dunne at East Wall Road, East Wall on January 26, 2021.

Mr Bento is also accused of producing a utility knife in a manner likely to intimidate another in the course of a dispute or fight. The defendant is further accused of assault causing harm to two other young men on the same occasion. The delivery cyclist has pleaded not guilty to each of the four counts.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Bento produced a knife during a "stand-off or confrontation" with a man on a moped who had stolen another delivery cyclist's bike. Josh Dunne and other youths arrived at the scene and got involved in the confrontation.

Taking the stand this afternoon, Mr Bento told his defence counsel Padraig Dwyer SC that he grew up in Sao Paulo and came from a strong Brazilian family, where he was always kept safe and given a good education.

The father-of-two said he came to Ireland in February 2019 and studied English when he arrived. He worked as a food cyclist during the pandemic.

He said the only problem was that "some guys" would deliberately attack him by throwing stones and eggs, which had happened up to eight times.

Recalling January 26, he said he was outside McDonald's in East Wall waiting for deliveries when he saw a man on a moped steal a bike. "It doesn't matter, it's not my bike, he is doing something wrong and I had the opportunity to stop him. I just tried to do as I consider myself a good person," he said.

The accused broke down as he told the jury that his intention was never to hurt someone but rather to try to stop something bad happening.

"I feel very upset about how this finished. I tried to help not to try and hurt someone. I have never been involved in a fight in all my life. I never hit in my life," he sobbed.

Returning to the man on the moped taking the bicycle, Mr Bento said he asked his fellow delivery cyclist Guilherme Quieroz that night if he had seen what happened and they looked for the owner of the bike but couldn't find anyone.

Mr Bento said he thought if the two of them approached the man on the moped then he would be afraid, leave the bike and go away. "It's normal to think that if you catch someone doing something wrong they go away," he added.

He said the man on the moped kicked his bicycle and was shouting "bad words" at him. "He told me 'I know you. I saw you always in McDonald's so it sounded like a threat'," he said.

The defendant said that the man got off his moped at one point and pretended to get something "in the back", "something like a knife to attack us".

At this point Mr Bento said he took out his knife, which he used for cutting fruit, and showed it to the man on the moped. "I don't want problem, I just want my friend's bike back," he said.

The accused said he saw a gang of youths arrive on the other side of the street and he told Mr Quieroz that it was not worth it and it was time to go. However, the man on the moped said "one phrase" to the gang for them to follow him.

Mr Bento said his bike was against a wall whereas Mr Quieroz's electric bike was on the floor and was heavier than his. Mr Bento said he had more time to get his bike than Mr Quieroz.

"Two minutes later 10 people followed the thief to help him but no one helped us. I ask myself why no one helps us as we try to avoid a crime. We are on the good side, we try to do something good," he said.

The man on the moped tried to punch Mr Quieroz, he said, and then "a lot of guys" joined him.

"I think I pushed the moped guy as he punched Guilherme and I think I punched another one as he attacking Guilherme. I just try open way for us to escape," he said.

"It was me and Guilherme surrounded, we didn't know where the punches or the kicks were coming from.”

Mr Bento said he tried to show the knife to get them to go away as he didn't want conflict.

He said he believed he could be very badly hurt or killed and tried to escape the situation.

Mr Bento said his friend Guilherme was the target from the man on the moped "because the moped guy already knew I had a knife".

The accused said he tried to pull Mr Quieroz away and escape but they kept coming at Mr Quieroz. "I was afraid for his life and my life as well," he said.

The accused said that Josh and another male "came for" him and attacked him. "It was not my intention to hurt someone badly. Both of them attack me and I react to that attack. I just try to keep me safe and defend myself," he said.

When asked about the level of force used by him, Mr Bento said he believed the force he used was to keep him and Mr Quieroz alive. "I believe I saved two lives, mine and Guilherme lives," he said.

Asked if he had an intention to kill anyone that night, the defendant said it was "never in my mind". "My intention was to avoid something bad, avoid a crime," he replied.

The trial continues.